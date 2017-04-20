DENISON, TX -- Time for our pet of the week.

This week we have a little kitten.

He's an adorable little boy with beautiful blue eyes, about 6 weeks old.

They say he's a Siamese mix and that he can be a little rowdy, but that he's really sweet.

He also has a sister that needs a forever home too.

Adoption fee includes worming, dipping and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little boy or his sister you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.