Altercation in Messer leaves one man dead

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Choctaw County.

The sheriff's office confirmed that 40-year-old Daniel Martin of Rattan died of a single gunshot wound during an altercation at a residence in the small community of Messer, on Highway 93 about six miles northeast of Hugo.

Officials said Martin was arguing with ex-wife Angelique Martin and the man she is living with, Michael Forbus. Martin refused to leave their home, according to witness statements.

Forbus told investigators he shot Martin after he allegedly charged toward him.

The case is being reviewed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.