Local dispatchers continue training to be better prepared

DURANT, OK -- Local dispatchers continued their training Wednesday to help them handle the pressures of the job.

Ten dispatchers from the area met in Durant to speak with a law enforcement specialist about ways to cope with stress and the physical and emotions demands of the job.

Kevin McCullough, the specialist, says he wants dispatchers to get the best training they can so when those seconds count, they’re ready.

“It’s good to prepare them, it's good that they think about these things and what they would do ahead of time, instead of try to figure out how I’m going to handle a particular situation at the time it's going down,” said McCullough.

Some of the dispatchers in attendance are new employees and others received a refresher course.