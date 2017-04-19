Burglars strike Salvation Army thrift store in Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- Employees at the Salvation Army thrift store in Ardmore had a rough and unexpected start to the week whey they realized that $2,500 worth of clothing and electronics had been stolen over the weekend.

"It truly breaks our hearts down here that somebody would feel that they need to do that," said Capt. Nick Garrison, core officer at local Salvation Army operation. "It’s kind of shocking, that somebody would go to the extreme to do this."

Ardmore police Sgt. Brice Woolly said there have been no arrests.

"If anybody had any information, if they saw anything during the night in that area, if they heard anything strange, or ... if they have seen a vehicle that was strange in that neighborhood ... please give us a call," he said.

Garrison said this loss keeps the Salvation Army from serving the community.

"The things that were stolen, that money that we would have gotten from re-selling these items, goes right back into our community," he said. "We've stepped up security measures to make sure that, hopefully, something like this would never happen again."

The store also suffered damages in the break-in that will require repairs.