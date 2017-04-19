Oklahoman reflects on 22nd anniversary of OKC bombing

DURANT, OK — People across Oklahoma are remembering the 22nd anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

A whirlwind of death and destruction, April 19 is a day Rocke Amonette says he’ll never forget.

"I still can't deal with it," he said, speaking of the 1995 blast outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building that claimed the lives of 168 people, including 19 children.

Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols parked a rental truck packed with homemade explosives next to the downtown building.

Amonette said he was working at the Health Department less than a mile away when the explosion happened at 9:02 a.m.

"When I heard it go off, It blew a few windows out of our building,” Amonette said. “The first thing you think of when you hear something like that is that it's a natural disaster, because you don't want to think a human being has done something like that."

The sound of the blast still rings in his ears 22 years later, and the images of death remain indelibly etched in his mind.

"After the building blew up and we got some news back, I volunteered and helped,” Amonette recalled.

It’s hard to reflect on such tragic memories, but he said the Sooner State is resilient.

"We've come a long way, and we're doing better,” Amonette said.