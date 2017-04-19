Former teacher in court over inappropriate relationship

TISHOMINGO, OK -- A former Johnston County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy was back in court on Wednesday. Shelley Jo Duncan's hearing lasted only a few minutes.

Duncan was an English teacher at an alternative education school and was also a cheer coach at Tishomingo High School when she was arrested last September.

Her case has been continued, with the next court date set for June.

Duncan remains free on bond.