Health care providers seek Oklahoma cigarette tax hike

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Budget cuts in Oklahoma could result in medical services being cut for thousands of state residents.

But health care providers say they have an idea to address the problem: Increase the tax on cigarettes.

Members of the Oklahoma Hospital Association want state lawmakers to raise the state tax by $1.50 a pack to help pay health care costs.

Officials say without a cigarette tax increase, Oklahoma may have to cut the reimbursement rate for services provided to medicaid patients by 25 percent.

The funding shortfall could also force more than a dozen hospitals in the state and nine out of 10 nursing homes to close.

Gov. Mary Fallin said the proposed tax hike could raise almost $258 million for health care.