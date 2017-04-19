Sherman OKs new fueling facility on US 75

SHERMAN, TX -- The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission has given the green light for a proposed QuikTrip store.

The commission approved a zoning change for the facility to built near FM 691 and U.S. 75 on the city's northern border. It's a busy intersection where Texoma Medical Center and Gateway Village are located.

The combination gas station and convenience store building will be nearly 6,000 square feet.

The decision follows a two-month review period. There's no word on when QuikTrip will begin construction.