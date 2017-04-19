'Kids Day in the Park' this weekend in Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- "Kids Day in the Park" -- a fun, friendly, family event -- is happening this Saturday, April 22 in Ardmore.

Hosted by the Ardmore Community Children's Shelter and Family Service Center, Inc. the free event will have four inflatables from Confetti's, emergency responders will have their vehicles on display, and Ardmore Dragway will have fast cars on display.

Over 20 booths will have carnival games with prizes and there will also be entertainment on stage throughout the day.

The event will be held at Central Park in Ardmore from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the month of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event is being held in hopes of raising awareness.

