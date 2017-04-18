Man dead after shooting in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK – A man is dead after a shooting in Messer, Oklahoma, according to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park.

Sheriff Park says an altercation led to the shooting. Alcohol may have been a factor.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday somewhere along State Highway 93. Oklahoma State Troopers were called in to shut the road down. It was closed for about four hours.

Authorities are not releasing the names of those involved or many details on what started the fight.

The OSBI has been called in to investigate.