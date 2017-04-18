Sherman enforces safety rules for panhandlers

SHERMAN, TX -- The City of Sherman is stepping-up its enforcement against panhandling.

"It’s just not something you want to see in the busiest intersection in Sherman," said Ryan Stafford of Whitesboro. "If they’re that bad off, find them help. That’s what they truly need.”

You tend to feel sorry for those few holding "God bless" and "Help me" signs on the side of the road, but how much is too much?

"I see them collecting money constantly, and it’s always a change of different people, so it’s non-stop," Stafford said. "We’re hard-working American citizens and they’re out here trying to take money from us, and we don’t know what they do with it or where they’re gonna take it to."

So it’s a balancing act of trust, but there’s also a fine line legally, because panhandling is considered a form of free speech.

The intersection of Highways 75 and 82 is a hotbed for roadside appeals. While the city can’t officially ban panhandling, there are options to control it.

"What we can do is have safety regulations on the books to make sure when people do engage in this type of behavior, that they’re doing it safely," explained City of Sherman spokesman Nate Strauch. "That they’re not entering the roadway as they’re trying to solicit money.”

And it’s not just about the safety of panhandlers, but the tens of thousands of cars and people moving through that area.

“Sometimes some of these people really do need help," Strauch added. "Some of these people, we think, come up from the Dallas area and are nothing more than scam artists."

But for the ones who do need help, the city is more than happy to assist them. “We want to try and make sure they have access to the resources around the county that are able to help them,” Strauch said.

City and county shelters and the The Salvation Army are a few of the assistance programs available.