Chickasaw Nation opens symbolic 'Inkana' bridge

SULPHUR, OK -- A new bridge links more than two land masses; Chickasaw Nation officials say it symbolizes a growing relationship.

"It’s such a symbolic bridge that it connects the Chickasaw Nation to the National Park Service," said Bill Wright, superintendent of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

"We believe that this represents the friendship that we have between the Chickasaw Nation and the park service,” added Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, adding that that relationship is how the bridge got its name. They call it the Inkana, which means "friendship" in the Chickasaw language.

"It was a natural thing for us to call it the Inkana," Anoatubby said.

The span links the Chickasaw Cultural Center with the neighboring Chickasaw National Recreational Area,

The nearly 200-foot-long pedestrian bridge was made with 35-foot towers and more than 60,000 pounds of steel rebar.

Wright said 1.5 million people are expected to visit the park this year.

"That is a huge economic boost to this whole part of the state,” Wright said. "It provides an opportunity that we didn’t have before."

Anoatubby said everyone in the area is looking forward to the new connection.

"We are consistently working to improve not only what is happening with the Chickasaw Nation, but in the communities around us and with the State of Oklahoma," he said.

As a symbol of partnership, those 35-foot towers have a combination of the Chickasaw spiral symbol and an arrowhead to represent the National Park Service.