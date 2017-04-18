Grayson County child sex abuse suspect found guilty

SHERMAN, TX -- A Grayson County jury sentenced Jorge Hernandez to life in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14.

The swift verdict closely followed closing arguments earlier Wednesday morning.

"Jorge Hernandez showed no remorse whatsoever for what he did," said Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks. "He did the most despicable acts I've ever seen in 10 years as a prosecutor."

The state presented its case against Hernandez on Tuesday. Jurors heard from the young victims and their mother.

The panel also viewed a recording which showed Hernandez, 32, confessing to the abuse during an interview with a detective.

Hernandez will not be eligible for parole.