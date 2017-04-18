Facebook murder suspect found dead in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit.

Cleveland police Chief Calvin Williams says authorities received a tip that Steve Stephens' vehicle was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday morning. Authorities said police tried to pull him over and, after a brief chase, he killed himself.

Stephens, 37, was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday. He posted video of that shooting on Facebook. It wasn't immediately clear where Stephens had been since then.

Cleveland's mayor said the death brings some closure in the slaying of Robert Godwin, a grandfather of 14 who was gunned down while walking home from an Easter meal.

Debbie Godwin, the victim's daughter, told The Associated Press she would have preferred that Stephens remain alive and face prison time.

"If you did it, you have to face your crime," she said.

CNN contributed to this report.