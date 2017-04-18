Oklahoma deputy shot dead; suspect in custody

An Oklahoma sheriff's deputy has died after being shot Tuesday morning by a carjacking suspect.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Nathan Aaron Leforce, is now in police custody, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma City office of the FBI offered its condolences to Logan County Sheriff's Office Deputy David Wade.

"My deputy went to serve an eviction notice," Sheriff Damon Devereaux said. "When he arrived, there were three people. Around 9:20 he got on the radio to say he'd been shot in the face."

Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the crime scene near Interstate 35 and Mulhall in Logan County, north of Oklahoma City. KOCO reports the suspect also stole the deputy's vehicle.

The mortally wounded deputy was shot several times, authorities said. He was taken to OU Medical Center for treatment.

"This is the second time in recent weeks that a law enforcement officer from central Oklahoma has been killed on duty," said Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan in a written statement. "We are once again reminded of the sacrifices made each day by the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting us."

Sheriff Devereaux believes Leforce later carjacked two additional vehicles. Leforce reportedly drove the deputy's car to a gas station near Coyle, where he carjacked a woman.

Details of the apprehension of Leforce were not immediately available.