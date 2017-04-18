Truck crash shuts down US 75 in Denison

DENISON, TX -- Traffic was backed up on a busy Texoma highway for almost 12 hours after an 18-wheeler overturned.

It happened on Highway 75 just south of the Spur 503 exit in Denison around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the semi was headed north when the driver veered off the road, into a grassy median and overturned. The driver wasn't hurt.

The truck was loaded with tile, and the weight was causing the big rig to sink into the wet ground. Workers had to load the cargo into another trailer before the disabled semi could be extracted.

The highway reopened to regular traffic early Tuesday afternoon.