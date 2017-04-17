Two teens arrested for breaking into a school bus - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two teens arrested for breaking into a school bus

Posted:

WHITESBORO, TX -- Two men were arrested Friday after police say they were caught smoking pot on a school bus.

Whitesboro police Chief Scott Taylor said 19-year-old Brandon North and Benjamin Johnson broke into a bus over the Easter weekend. Police were patrolling the area and say they could smell marijuana coming from the bus.

North was charged with possession, and both men were charged with trespassing.