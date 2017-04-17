Sherman man killed after motorcycle crash

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man was killed over the weekend after troopers say he crashed his motorcycle.

It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning outside of Sherman on FM 131.

Troopers say Jessie Whitton, 23, was headed south on the roadway, when he lost control of his motorcycle, striking a guardrail. They say he was thrown off of the bike. They say he was thrown off of the bike.

Whitton was transported to Texoma Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

We’re told he was not wearing a helmet.