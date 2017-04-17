Oklahoma man killed after three vehicle wreck in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, OK – An Oklahoma man is dead after state troopers say a driver slammed into his pickup truck.

It happened Sunday night along Highway 177 say a driver slammed into his pickup truck.

Troopers say Cambron James, 26, left the road and tried to overcorrect, but slammed into William Hatfield’s truck.

The 82-year-old was pronounced dead on the way to a local hospital. His passenger, Wilma Hatfield, 72, was flown to OU Medical Center. She’s listed in good, but serious condition.

A third vehicle was hit in the collision. No one in that car was hurt.

James was also flown to OU Medical Center. She’s listed in good, but serious condition.

Troopers are still investigating.