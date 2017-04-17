Serial burglary suspect nabbed in Denison

DENISON -- Denison police have finally caught up with a man accused of burglarizing a series of local businesses.

On Friday, officers responded to an alarm in the 2900 block of Woodlawn Boulevard, where money was stolen from Kent's Tex-Mex restaurant during a break-in.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Clarence Mack Butler, 46. After his arrest, police said Butler admitted to burglarizing several other Denison businesses, including Main Street hot spots like Walker's Snack Bar and CJ's Coffee Cafe.

"Most of the time, it was done at night and used forced entry," Denison police spokesman Officer Paul Neumann said. "It's not like they had keys or anything like that; they had to cause damage to get into the business."

Butler is facing five felony counts of burglarizing businesses. Bond was set at $50,000.