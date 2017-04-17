Durant officer dragged by fleeing suspect

DURANT, OK -- Durant police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near a school early Monday morning.

Police said Travis Heryla, 33, was being pulled over for speeding when he led them and Southeastern Oklahoma State University police on a short pursuit.

When the suspect finally stopped, police said he wasn't listening to commands from the arresting officer. Police then broke the window of Heryla's vehicle.

That's when the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer's arm and began to drive away, dragging the officer along.

"Sometime after that point, another officer discharged their weapon into the passenger side of the vehicle... not striking the subject or another officer or anyone," said Durant police spokesman Buddy Faulkner.

The officer who was dragged by the car was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. Heryla was being held at the Bryan County Sheriff's office facing a variety of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.