Be alert for flooding in Texoma region

DENISON, TX -- Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding across portions of the Texoma region on Monday morning.

"This is dropping a lot of rainfall in a very short amount of time," KTEN meteorologist Joe Puma said, adding that as much as three inches of precipitation was measured at some locations.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 1 p.m. for Carter, Love and Marshall counties in Oklahoma.

But despite the inconvenience of breaking out the umbrellas, raincoats and galoshes, there is a silver lining.

"We saw a lot of beneficial rainfall out of this," Puma said. The National Drought Migration Center says all of Texoma currently faces conditions ranging from "abnormally dry" to "severe drought."

"It hit the areas where we need the rain the absolute most," Puma said.

Earlier, the weather service warned of small stream flooding in Grayson County after heavy rain fell.

"Always remember: Turn around, don't drown," Puma said.

Stay with KTEN Weather for the latest information, and keep an eye on the sky with KTEN Weather Tracker Live and First Alert Radar.