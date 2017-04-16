One dead after camper explosion at Lake Texoma

KINGSTON, OK -- A Kingston man who served as a host at Lake Texoma State Park died over the weekend after his camper exploded.

The park said Don Havins and his dog made it out of the camper, but Havins died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

Witnesses said flames were shooting out of the vehicle after the blast, which park officials traced to a water heater.

Campers said Havins was friendly to everyone. They spent the day visiting the site and placed flowers in the camping lot, saying it's a tough loss for the entire Lake Texoma community.

"He definitely was a soul that was to remember," Mary Ellis said. "He left an imprint that I'll never forget."

Park officials said Havins had worked as a camp host for about nine years.