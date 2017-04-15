Savage Storm earn Saturday sweep of Crimson Storm

DURANT, Okla. – It took 11 innings in the opener to secure the victory, but Southeastern built on its comeback win to sweep a Saturday double header versus Southern Nazarene, winning 4-3 and 6-1 to polish off a series sweep for the weekend and senior day.



The wins lift the Savage Storm to 14-21-1 overall and 12-13 in Great American Conference play and moves them to sixth in the league standings with two series remaining.



SE scored first in the opener with Hunter Harrison driving in Travis Spinney on an RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead.



SNU would answer with two runs in the top of the second to take the lead and go up 3-1 with another run in the fourth.



The Storm finally found an answer in the bottom of the ninth with Jake Perez doubling home Ty Hanson and Cameron Roberts to knot the game at 3-3 and force extra innings.



Then in the 11th it was Harrison who would connect on an RBI single with two outs, plating Perez for the game-winning run.



Perez finished the contest with a pair of hits and a pair of RBI, while Harrison drove in two and was one of five players to record a hit.



Cody Nitson got the start and tossed 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with one strikeout before Mike Wade came on in relief and shut the Crimson Storm down for 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out one.



Brandon Wolski would finish out the game with 1.2 innings of work and pick up the win after not allowing a hit and striking out two.



Brett Akins, Luke Thomas and Perez each recorded a pair of hits in the series finale, while Spinney and Roberts added one apiece.



Akins and Thomas would also drive in a pair of runs with Perez adding an RBI of his own.



On the hill Hayden Grimes would toss 3.1 innings in the start and allow an unearned run on five hits.



Michael Brinska came on in relief and earned the win after scattering two hits and three strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work.



SNU got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning, but a Thomas two-run double in the bottom half of the inning would plate Akins and Harrison for a 2-1 advantage.



Roberts would single and Thomas would score on an outfield error in the fourth to stretch it to a 3-1 lead.



Akins would follow up in the fifth with a two-run single to plate Cade Clay and Spinney and make the lead 5-1.



Perez would close out scoring in the sixth when he bounced a ball over the right-center wall for a ground rule RBI double, scoring Roberts to fashion the 6-1 final score.