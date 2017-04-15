Denison family loses home to fire

DENISON, TX— A mom and her three children lost their home Saturday after it went up in flames. Now they’re searching for a new place to live.

What started off as a typical Saturday afternoon quickly took a sharp turn for Vanessa O’Quinn and family.

"Me and the kids were in the house watching a movie and we just heard the smoke alarms going off and we could see smoke coming into the house,” she recalled.

O’Quinn said the fire started in the carport and burned its way to her home.

"The fire spread so fast," she said. "It spread all the way to my neighbor's house, so it was uncontrollable.”

O’Quinn said she had been renting the duplex for three months and just bought new furniture.

"I mean, if we can save something, that would be good... but if not, everything can be replaced," O’Quinn said.

Her mother’s wallet and children’s bikes were the only possessions that survived the flames.

"That's a very sad situation to be in, especially for a single parent having to go through something like that with her children,” said neighbor Jessica Clark, who lives across the street.

But with no lives lost or reported injuries, O’Quinn is counting her blessings.

"I'm just glad that my kids are safe and that we all got out safe, so that's what's important,” she said.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. O'Quinn and her children were staying with a family member until they can find a new home. .

"You don't expect stuff like this to happen to you," she said. "You see it happen to families, but you don't expect it.”