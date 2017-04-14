Annual food drive tries collecting for Easter instead of Christmas

ARDMORE, OK -- This time of year, the Christmas donations are long gone at most food banks. And with Easter coming up on Sunday, American Nation bank and the Ardmore Young professionals group are trying something different.

"Normally we have done it the Friday before thanksgiving, and for the holiday season, for our local food bank. and they asked us if we might consider changing it to the spring."

American Nation bank in Ardmore is teaming up with the Ardmore Young Professionals group, hoping to make Easter a little bit easier for families in need.

"A lot of families are getting together and so forth and so if we can help them have a happy Easter, then we want to help do that."

Food bank volunteers say they serve over 100 local families a day.

And by this time of year, most of the Christmas donations are gone.

"Well people can get hungry any time of the year but I think Easter is a really touching time in people's hearts."

Betty Dighton was just one of the people who donated Friday morning.

She says she is glad to be able to help.

"I’ve been blessed with the good lord and everything and I’ve never been hungry, but I can only imagine what it would be like for someone to be hungry."

Others from the American Nation Bank say they are also glad to show support.

"Our hope is that not only are we able to help these families that need it through Easter and the holiday but to be able to help them further into the year."