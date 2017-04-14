Trooper's mom takes distracted driving campaign to Washington

DURANT, OK -- A local mother is taking her fight to end distracted driving to the nation's capital.

Shelley Russell's son, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas Dees, was responding to an accident in Pottawatomie County in 2015 when he was struck and killed by a motorist who was texting while driving.

Since Dees' death, Russell successfully lobbied for Oklahoma to pass a law banning texting while driving.

Now she's planning to share her story at a roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C. hosted by the National Transportation Safety Board to advocate an end to distracted driving.

"It's a national issue, and I want Oklahoma to be proactive," Russell said. "Nicholas was my only child. Half of me died because of something that was preventable."

The event on April 26 will focus on creating practical solutions to curb distracted driving.