Denison girl battles heart condition one brushstroke at a time

DENISON, TX -- In life, we often come face-to-face with difficult times. But for one young girl battling a heart defect in Denison, she's facing it one brushstroke at a time.

"The only problem with me is the inside, and that's what makes me unique," said Alexis Brown. This 11-year-old has quite a story to tell. "I was born with two holes in my heart; one in my upper and lower chamber.”

Alexis has a congenital heart defect, a condition that's led to a dozen surgeries on her heart and spine.

"Mostly it's been off-and-on surgeries; I’ve never really been interested in it," she said.

That all changed two years ago, when doctors first showed her a picture of her own heart.

"I said, 'What the heck's inside of me?'"

The image came as a genuine shock, since Alexis's idea of a heart was much, much different.

"I thought the human heart looks like a heart," she said. "I literally thought it was a heart, and so whenever they showed me the picture of it, I got interested in it. That's why I started to paint it a lot."

Her passion has grown with every beat -- and every stroke -- each with her own little spin.

"I would draw a heart, a human heart as good as I can, and then I would make a hole on it and then I would put bandages over it," Alexis said.

This art therapy is her way of expressing her tough journey -- both past and present.

"If I didn't have the surgeries, I probably wouldn't be as passionate," Alexis said.

But if you think her portfolio is limited to heart portraits, guess again.

"I love eyes, because you can draw many things inside of it," she said. "One detail in it can make it look sad, or mad, or happy."

And for a girl who’s been through so much... and most possibly will go through so much more... Alexis has an infinite love for life.

"You have to be strong through it, because there are people around you that love you, and are trying their hardest for you," she said, speaking of her family, friends and teachers. "If I didn't have all of them, I don't think I would be this happy."

"She’s an inspiration to us, seeing everything she has gone through, and everything she does; she always has a smile on her face," said her teacher Suzanne Cox.

This young girl's contagious smile is felt by all. It’s possible Alexis may need a heart transplant in the years ahead, but for now, she's running through life, full speed ahead.

While Alexis Brown loves to paint, she doesn't plan on becoming a painter when she grows up.

She wants to be a heart surgeon.