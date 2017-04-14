Kids get new shoes from Tishomingo church

TISHOMINGO, OK -- A nice new pair of shoes is not always within reach for many families in Texoma. That's why the First Assembly of God Church in Tishomingo is hoping to make a difference.

"We know that some of these children... who knows? It may be the first pair of brand-new shoes they have ever had," said Jan Teel, a member of the church.

In the past two weeks, almost 500 pairs of shoes have been donated to young students in Johnston County. On Thursday, the 387 children at Tishomingo Elementary School all received new footwear thanks to an organization that gives shoes away to people in need.

"A local church is just being really nice and giving us shoes, because maybe some kids don't have that great of shoes," said fourth grade student Morgan.

Tishomingo Elementary Principal Melissa Ferguson -- holding two different tattered shoes -- said the gifts fulfill an important need for a number of her students.

"You can see this is just the norm for them," she said. "These students are in the same class, so I mean that tells you that if you have two out of that class, how many there must be school-wide?"

The same church distributed free shoes at Ravia Elementary last Thursday.