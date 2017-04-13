Ardmore man donates thousands of dollars to save State Science Fair

ARDMORE, OK -- A local man is contributing thousands of dollars in the name of science.

James Young of Ardmore has donated $50,000 to save the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair, which is held at East Central University in Ada each year.

Young said he learned the state fair was another item cut in the massive budget shortfall in the Sooner State, and he knew had to do something about it.

State Rep. Pat Ownbey said it’s the generosity of people like Young that makes Oklahoma a great place to live.

Young himself said he earned a science degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

Students from all over the state compete in the fair for the chance to win scholarships and other prizes.