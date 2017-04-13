Durant recognizes dispatchers: 'The unsung heroes'

DURANT, OK -- They're described as "unsung heroes," the people on the line when seconds count: 911 dispatchers.

When we think of emergencies we always think of police, firefighters or paramedics, because we see them. We don't see the person who sends the help.

Thursday was a day to honor the 12 dispatchers at the Durant Police Department who are dedicated to serving.

"Every day we go home knowing we did the best we could, and come back tomorrow to do the same thing," said dispatcher Lacy Dillingham, a five-year veteran of the department. She said the job gave her a new meaning behind having a career.

"We are the first first responders. Everything you do affects the outcome of emergencies and non-emergencies," she said.

Dispatchers are the eyes and ears for police, fire personnel and paramedics on call.

"We depend on those dispatchers to feed us information when on the way to the scene and also retrieve information for us," Durant police Chief David Houser said.

In the last year, alone Bryan County dispatchers handled 60,000 calls. Some of those conversations are hard to forget.

"There was an accident, and the car had gone in a ravine and was not visible from the roadway," Dillingham recalled. It took 30 minutes for first responders to locate the driver as Dillingham worked to keep the driver calm.

"You can't even describe the feeling you have knowing you made a difference in somebody's life," she said, noting that the driver in this case survived.

City leaders and emergency personnel from surrounding departments met to thank their area dispatchers, the golden glue that binds emergency services.