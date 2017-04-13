Braving the shave to conquer childhood cancer

SHERMAN, TX— Going bald for a cause, some brave people shaved their hair off Thursday to fight childhood cancer.

After two years of growing his hair, Avery Parsons is now rocking a chrome dome. He chopped off nearly 15 inches of hair in solidarity with children who’ve lost their locks to chemotherapy.

"A few people in my family have had cancer, and, you know, they don't feel exactly normal at home without their hair,” Parsons said. “So I thought, 'Well, I can grow my hair out any time again -- it only took two years -- but for them it'll feel like a lifetime."

Eleven students and faculty at Austin College braved the shave Thursday to raise $4,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for childhood cancer research.

"Childhood cancer research is underfunded just kind of habitually,” said Jack Kennady, Austin College Rotaract Club president. “Without St. Baldrick’s, a lot of funding would not come for research.”

Over the past eight years, students have raised more than $20,000. For Assistant Professor of Psychology Ian MacFarlane, funding the fight to find a cure hits close to home. MacFarlane said his cousin was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was 14 years old.

“It's because of research that was done in the past that led to be able to treat his cancer,” MacFarlane said. “I want more families to get the kind of news that we got that his cancer was treatable."

If you’d like to help fund the fight against childhood cancer, visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation website.