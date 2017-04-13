Man accused of targeting dad with truck in Ardmore

ARDMORE, OK -- A man who police say was the victim of an armed robbery earlier this week is now himself behind bars.

Austin McNeill, 20, is accused of trying to run over his father with his truck.

Police said McNeill was in his vehicle at a church in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue Northwest in Ardmore. His father was able to call police following the incident.

On Tuesday, McNeill told police in Lone Grove that one of his friends was in his house with a gun and said several items were stolen. Two people were arrested.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that the suspect's father was not struck by the truck.