Carbon capture cuts pollution at Houston power plant

RICHMOND, TX -- This takes ribbon-cutting to a whole new level.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Gov. Greg Abbott were among the dignitaries opening giant yellow valves Thursday to symbolize the launch of the Petra Nova carbon capture facility at the coal-fired Parish electric generating station near Houston.

The facility captures a ton of carbon dioxide every 17 seconds, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. Emissions are reduced by 90 percent.

"It shows we don't have to pit the environment on one side and the economy on the other side," Perry said. "We can, and we will, be good stewards of both."

The amount of CO2 captured every year is equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off the road.

Gov. Abbott boasted there is no greater place than Texas for energy innovation.