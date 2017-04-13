Turkey hunt fosters business relationships

ARDMORE, OK -- Ardmore is one of seven cities across Oklahoma to host this year's Oklahoma Lt. Governor's Turkey Hunt.

The Ardmore Development Authority said the 31st annual hunt kicked off with a Wednesday luncheon in Oklahoma City; local and state officials and industry leaders then spread out to Ardmore and the six other cities taking part in the 2017 edition.

The development authority said hunting wasn't the only thing on the agenda in Ardmore; participants also got a "thorough" tour of the city.

The turkey hunt is said to help foster business relationships.