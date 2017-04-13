No arrests in Atoka fatal shooting case

ATOKA, OK -- Oklahoma law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal shooting on the south side of Atoka.

Atoka County Sheriff Tony Head said deputies went to a home in the 1700 block of South Gin Road last Friday after a man allegedly making threats to harm family members and law enforcement was shot by another man at the residence.

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff said no arrests have been made, and no names have been released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case.