Easter weekend events happening in Denison

DENISON, TX -- From some awesome sales, to just good old family friendly fun for Easter, you'll want to head out to downtown Denison this Easter weekend.

The city will have Third Saturday specials, with tons of local businesses participating offering you great deals.

There will also be a Kids Festival happening at Heritage Park where you'll get to see an Easter bunny and chow down on some great food, and there's also an Easter Egg Roll at Eisenhower Birthplace.

All events are happening on April 15th.

