Footwear display symbolizes devastation of child abuse

ARDMORE, OK -- "It is a shoe... that was on a child's foot, that came from abuse," Leslie Christian, the Executive Director of the Community Children’s Shelter in Ardmore said.

The 128 pairs of shoes represent the 128 kids who had to get help from the children’s shelter, just last year alone.

Children’s shelter employees say they serve children from all over southern Oklahoma who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Christian said there's something about seeing a little pair of shoes that pulls at your heart strings.

"That’s a child that didn't have anyone. And that is what the visual is. It’s... it’s painful."

Christian said the display will be moved to different parts of the area throughout the month of April to raise awareness for child abuse. Which is something she says is a problem in this area.

In fact, the Children’s Shelter reported that over 15 thousand kids in the state of Oklahoma were abused last year, statewide.

"It forces us to recognize that this is happening right here,” Christian said, “We don’t just see it on the news and say ‘Oh that’s Tulsa, or that’s California,’ no -- this is a real child."

And according to Christian, getting involved and being there to help is easier than you think.

"Wear a blue shirt. Put a blue ribbon out, and tell a child that you support them. That you’re more than just aware, but that, if they need you, to find you."

If you know of a child who needs help, you can contact your local health department, children’s shelter, or police.