Dog enlisted to help young abuse victims

SHERMAN, TX -- The Children's Advocacy Center of Grayson County is adding a four-legged friend to their team... but they need your help before he's up for the job.

Labs for Children is an Austin-based non-profit organization that works to get therapy dogs into children's advocacy centers across Texas.

Nemo is the furry friend that's soon to be the newest employee of at the Sherman center, but he must first be trained before starting work.

Executive Director Britney Martin said adding Nemo will make a tremendous difference in their work. "Children come here when things in their life are at their darkest. We want to provide a little light, and we strongly believe that a dog can do that for them," she said.

The plan is for Nemo to go through training this summer. The center hopes to have him by the fall.

To support Nemo's training you can donate here. https://www.crowdrise.com/funding-nemo