Memorial set for Leonard boy killed in crash

LEONARD, TX -- On Thursday morning, family and friends will say farewell to 7-year-old Kolton Craft.

The boy was killed Friday when the pickup truck he was riding in crashed into a Whitewright residence.

Kolton's father, 35-year-old Kristoffer Craft, was arrested and is facing charges of murder and intoxicated manslaughter.

Kolton's memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Turrentine Jackson Morrow chapel in Leonard.