Shoes illustrate devastating impact of child abuse

ARDMORE, OK -- A local children's shelter is raising awareness about child abuse by displaying what they are calling a powerful visual message.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so the Community Children's Shelter in Ardmore has created a traveling display of footwear. Each shoe in the display represents a child in Texoma who was helped by the agency last year..

"It's painful, because it forces us to recognize that this is happening right here," said Leslie Christian, the shelter's executive director. "We don't just see it on the news and go, 'oh, that's Tulsa,' or 'that's California.' No -- that's a child."

Christian said the Community Children's shelter serves kids and families from all over Texoma who need a safe place to stay.

The exhibit will be moved to different places in the region through the month of April.