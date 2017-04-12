New roller coaster 'The Joker' to debut at Six Flags

ARLINGTON, TX -- If you're a thrill seeker, and love the rush you get from roller coasters, you'll definitely want to check out Six Flags Over Texas's newest ride, The Joker, opening May 20.

The popular Arlington theme park said their newest heart-pounding 60-second ride is a "free-fly" coaster.

If you're interested in some flipping, rolling thrills, click here for more information.