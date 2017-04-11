Second arrest in Lone Grove robbery case

LONE GROVE, OK -- A second suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in an armed robbery case.

Lone Grove police Chief Robert Oldham said Keyaunte Wilson was taken into custody around 7:30. Oldham told KTEN that Carter County deputies and Ardmore Police Department narcotics officers found Wilson at a duplex where he was taken into custody.

This case goes back to Tuesday morning at a home in Lone Grove where a man said he woke up to find another man walking out of his closet with a gun.

The victim identified that person as 21-year-old Seneca Maytubby, who surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

Both suspects are now in the Carter County jail facing charges of first degree burglary and armed robbery.