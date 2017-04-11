Court to decide fate of historic Denison school

DENISON, TX – In the words of rock star Alice Cooper, "school’s out forever" -- at least that’s been the case for Denison’s Central Ward Elementary School.

The 100-year-old building at 715 West Sears Street has been sitting vacant since it closed in 1979, making the city and some of the community view it as an eyesore.

“If they can’t renovate it -- as much of a history buff as I am -- I think it just needs to be torn down,” said Dylan Mellor, who lives near the building.

But not all are naysayers. Property owner James Roa and some of the building’s neighbors are hoping it can be preserved for renovations.

“Instead of wanting to tear the building down, let’s keep the old building and keep it here," said neighbor Jamie Thomas. "We’ve got kids that have grandparents and stuff that went to that school.”

While some people believe there’s still time for this historic building to be saved, the City of Denison believes it’s too far gone and time to move on.

“We’re definitely ready, and the community is ready, to see the property be put into productive use,” said City Manager Jud Rex. "While we hate to see a building demolished -- one that’s been part of the community for so long -- it’s just in such bad shape that frankly it’s just an unsafe structure and not fit to remain.”

Roa filed a federal lawsuit in 2013 against the city and was just recently granted an extension, meaning a federal court judge is giving him more time to make his case against the proposed demolition.