Local woman recovering after accident Tuesday morning

COLBERT, OK -- A local woman is recovering in the hospital today after police say she drove her car off the road into a ditch.

It happened in Colbert. Police say she was distracted, caring for her infant son, when she lost control of the vehicle.

She had to be flown to a hospital in Plano with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say her two children were sent to a local hospital, to be checked out. They’re expected to be okay.