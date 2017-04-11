Oklahoma man dies after tractor-trailer rolls in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A man is dead after Oklahoma State Troopers say he crashed the tractor-trailer he was driving.

Troopers say Billy Summitt, 51 of Thackerville, was pronounced dead the scene.

It happened around 7 Tuesday morning on Dickson Road, just south of Dickson in Carter County.

They say he left the roadway and the truck rolled. He was pinned for an hour.

Troopers are still investigating what happened.