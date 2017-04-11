Deputies investigating after horse found maimed

BONHAM, TX - WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Authorities in Fannin County are investigating a case of animal cruelty after an expensive horse is found dead. The horses owners made the gruesome discovery on Sunday on their property in Fannin County.

The Fannin County Sheriff says the horse was used for breeding. He says the horse had been tied up, castrated and left to die.

"He was laying right here. You can see where his hair is," the owner told deputies on scene.

A horse owner makes a gruesome discovery Sunday when he finds one of his stud horses dead in the corral. Fannin County Deputies went out Monday and met with the owner.

"They just cut him," the owner told deputies.

The owners last saw the horse alive Friday afternoon.

"I know I fed him his oats you know on Friday. Then he has 20 acres of grass and comes up and gets his oats two or three days a week," the owner told deputies.

The owner told deputies it appears someone strangled his horse.

"They choked him down. You can see the rope marks before his lost his hair," the owner said to the deputies.

The culprit didn't stop there. Sheriff Mark Johnson says a knife or other sharp instrument was used to castrate the horse.

"It's a very bad situation. We'll be handling it as an animal abuse case which is a felony in itself. A third degree felony," said Sheriff Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson says the horse was used for breeding and valued at around $50,000. The owner says someone knew the horse was there.

"Evidently somebody knew he was up there and maybe they're trying to get back at me," the owner said to deputies.

Sheriff Johnson says they're not sure how many people may be involved. They're looking into a possible person of interest.