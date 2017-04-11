Police Investigate Armed Robbery

LONE GROVE, OK -- "He typically would call me, he would knock on a window, he would do something if he needed me. None of that happened,” Austin McNeill, the victim of the armed robbery said.

Confused about what had occurred, McNeill explained the moment he realized one of his close friends was robbing him at gunpoint.

"I heard some footsteps, and I woke up, and I saw Senica walking out of my closet, and he had a pistol by him," McNeill said.

McNeill said he told 21 year old Senica Maytubby to leave.

That's when Maytubby drove off in a 2009, red Ford Focus that belonged to one of Maytubby's other friends.

McNeill said his phone had been stolen, so instead of calling 9-1-1, he had to drive to the police station.

"The victim showed up at our police department,” Robert Oldham, the Lone Grove Police Chief said, “stating that someone had just robbed him at gun point."

Police immediately began their investigation, and just a couple of hours later, Maytubby turned himself in.

He was arrested by the carter county sheriff, and charged with 1st degree burglary and armed robbery.

McNeill, who is now missing a play station, cash, two T.Vs, and a cell phone, said he just hopes to get his stuff back.

"It’s sad,” McNeill said, “the ones you think you can trust, are the farthest ones from you. We all make mistakes, but at some point everybody has got to own up to their own."

Now, police are searching for one other suspect.

McNeill said, if you know anything, to call police.

"Please turn him in or something you know."

KTEN also spoke with neighbors on Dogwood Circle. They say something like this has never happened in that area.