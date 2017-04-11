Horse found mutilated in Fannin County

BONHAM, TX -- Deputies in Fannin County are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a horse was found dead over the weekend.

Fannin County Sheriff Mark Johnson said when the homeowners came to check their horses near County Road 4225, they found their horse dead in the corral.

The owners said their horse had rope marks as if it had been tied up, and it was castrated.

"According to what the report says, it was done precisely," Johnson said. "Somebody used a sharp instrument to do that."

The sheriff said the horse was valued around $50,000. According to investigators, there is a possible person of interest in this case.