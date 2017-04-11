Man surrenders after armed holdup try

LONE GROVE, OK -- Police in Lone Grove say a man is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob someone at gunpoint.

Chief Robert Oldham said a man went to the police station just after 10 a.m. to report the incident on Dogwood Circle.

On Tuesday afternoon, another man identified as Seneca Eugene Maytubby turned himself in.

"I don't know a whole lot of details," Oldham said. "I do know that the officer is over at the Carter County Sheriff's Department right now, where the suspect ended up going and turning himself in."

Police said details of the incident remain under investigation.